'Active investigation' after body found near Windsor trailhead

Windsor police called the investigation "active and ongoing" but said they didn't believe there was a threat to the public.

WINDSOR, Colorado — There was a large police presence near a Windsor trailhead Thursday morning after a person's body was found just before 8 a.m.

The body was discovered around 7:44 a.m. at the Poudre River Trailhead near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Windsor Police Department.

The department called the investigation into what happened "active and ongoing" but said they didn't believe there was a threat to the public.

No information was provided about the victim or how they might have died. Police also did not say if the death was considered suspicious.

Any witnesses with information that may help the investigation who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Windsor Police Department Detective Thomas Olson at 970-674-6436 or by email at tolson@windsorgov.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

