Police believe body found on truck in Grand Junction came from Wheat Ridge

Investigators believe the body fell onto the truck from an I-70 overpass in Wheat Ridge before being discovered in Grand Junction, WRPD said.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The body of a 20-year-old man found on top of a semi-trick in Grand Junction is believed to have fallen from an Interstate 70 overpass in Wheat Ridge, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).

Vincent Sager was found on a United States Postal Service (USPS) semi-trailer delivery truck around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, WRPD said.

According to WRPD, the driver told Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) that while he was traveling overnight from Kansas to Glenwood Springs, he heard a loud noise while driving on I-70 in Wheat Ridge.

The driver told GJPD he pulled over, found damage on top of the semi-truck, proceeded to Glenwood Springs, transferred the trailer to another truck and continued to Grand Junction where the body was discovered, WRPD said.

WRPD said it will be the investigating agency because it is believed the victim died striking the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-235-2947.