Body found in Jackson County identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Colorado — The male body discovered in Jackson County in late May has been identified as Dustin Bryant, 42, of Wheat Ridge.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies on May 30 were called to an area near Colorado Highway 125, near the trailhead for Trail 1226, where a passerby discovered a body near the road.

While investigators are not releasing the cause of Bryant’s death, he is believed to have been the victim of a homicide.

The CBI was requested to investigate this case in conjunction with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about Bryant is asked to continue to call the CBI tip line at 303-239-4148.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about any crime can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

