x
crime

Bomb threat found written inside Port-A-Potty on hospital campus

After police performed a sweep of the building, no devices were found and people were allowed to go back inside.
Credit: Kathleen Lavine/Denver Business Journal
The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus occupies the site of the Fitzsimons Army Medical Center.

AURORA, Colo. — A bomb threat was found written inside a Port-A-Potty at the CU-Anschutz hospital campus, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). 

APD said CU Police, which covers the CU-Anschutz campus, called them at about 8 a.m. Monday, to ask if Aurora could send them a K-9 unit after the bomb threat message had been found.

According to a tweet from CU police, the threat was aimed at Bioscience 3. The tweet said the building was evacuated.

APD said the building was swept by officers and their K-9. No explosive devices were found, according to police.

The building was cleared and people were allowed to return back inside.

According to an article put out by CU Anschutz's staff, the Bioscience 3 building broke ground in early April 2018. The building is 115,000-square feet and was slated to cost $55 million to build. 

The building was originally scheduled to be complete by late 2019 but according to an article from CU engineering, its opening was pushed back to April 2020.

The building is to house a professional design and technology development studio for medical device innovation, a clean room to support bio-fluidics research, new bioengineering research labs, and a state-of-the-art Assistive Technology research center, according to the CU engineering article. 

