DENVER — A judge on Thursday issued a $500,000 bond for the handyman accused of intentionally causing an explosion at multiplex at Santa Fe Drive and 4th Avenue.

Todd Norman Perkins, 56, faces attempted first-degree murder charges and first-degree arson charges. The Denver Fire Department said Perkins lived in a camper on the complex property.

Perkins appeared in Denver County Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. He is being housed in the Denver Downtown Detention Center.

The judge also issued a protective order dictating that Perkins stay at least 100 yards away from certain individuals, and said in court that Perkins is an "extreme risk" to the public. The judge also prohibited Perkins from purchasing or using firearms and from drinking alcohol.

The explosion at 368 N. Santa Fe Dr. in Denver's Baker neighborhood left two people in critical condition and seven others injured, according to Greg Pixley, DFD's public information officer.

Perkins was one of the two who suffered significant injuries as a result of the explosion, and his clothes smelled of gasoline when he was transferred to the hospital following the explosion, Pixley said.

Perkins is accused of breaking into the complex basement and forcing open or damaging gas lines both there and in the kitchen, as well as pouring gasoline throughout the building ahead of the explosion, according to DFD.

Lakewood police officers arrested Perkins Monday at a therapeutic medical facility in Lakewood.

