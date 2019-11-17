DENVER — Bond has been set at $10,000 for a man accused of making anti-Muslim remarks while armed near a Denver mosque.

Benjamin Casillas-Rocha, 24, will be required to have GPS monitoring if he is released from jail, and was ordered in court Saturday to stay 100 yards away from the mosque. A protection order was also ordered that will require Casillas-Rocha to stay away from several mosque members, and he cannot possess arms or ammunition or consume any alcohol or drugs.

At Casillas-Rocha's first court appearance since the incident, the defense made the case that Casillas-Rocha is not a flight risk because he has no violent history, is a student at Metropolitan State University of Denver, has a steady job, it was an isolated incident and he has a strong family support system.

But the magistrate said Casillas-Rocha has failed to appear in court 18 times in the last five years, which makes him a flight risk.

Casillas-Rocha's mother and sister told 9NEWS after his first court appearance Saturday that the incident Thursday was not bias-motivated and that the family intends to pay the bond. They also said the family has been living across the alley from the mosque for 25 or 26 years and have never had any issues.

According to online records, Casillas-Rocha is still incarcerated at the Downtown Detention Center as of Saturday afternoon.