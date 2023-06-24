Wanted person shot by bondsmen in Commerce City

A wanted person was taken to the hospital after they were shot by bail bondsmen Friday night, Commerce City Police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City Police are investigating a shooting involving multiple bail bondsmen that injured a wanted person Friday night.

Police said officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to the 5100 block of Quebec Street for a report of gunshots fired.

Investigators determined the bondsmen attempted to contact the wanted person, which resulted in the bondsmen's vehicle being rammed by another vehicle, according to police.

The bondsmen fired multiple gunshots at the person, who was hit once and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. The severity of his injuries was not immediately known.

Police said that "contributing factors to the shooting" are still under investigation, and did not release the person's identity or what they was wanted for.

