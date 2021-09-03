Bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $142,000 pleads guilty

While working at the American Legion, Desiree Noechel wrote checks to herself and sham businesses over the course of a year, prosecutors said.

DENVER — A former bookkeeper for the American Legion of Denver who was accused of embezzling more than $142,000 over the course of a year pleaded guilty the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.

Desiree Noechel is accused of stealing the money between May 2019 and June 2020 when she worked for the Legion.

She pleaded guilty to one theft, a class three felony, according to prosecutors.

> Above video: Common scams in Colorado.

After resigning from her job, the chief administrative officer of the American Legion of Colorado, along with a new bookkeeper, discovered inconsistencies in records and ordered a full audit.

That audit revealed that Noechel wrote checks to her personal account and to a sham company, DCom Bookkeeping and Graphics, which she established on May 22, 2019, and began using to commit the theft eight days later.

“It is fitting that as our nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, we are bringing justice to the American Legion of Colorado, the nation’s largest non-profit, wartime veteran service organization,” said District Attorney Beth McCann.

Noechel will pay restitution in the amount of $158,000 for the theft, interest and cost of the independent audit as part of the deal.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.