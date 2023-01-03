x
Crime

Artwork worth more than $400,000 stolen from padlocked truck

Boulder Police asked for the public's help finding several pieces of art that were stolen Dec. 14.
Credit: Boulder Police Department
"Burnett’s Barn" by Jane Freilicher, 40 inches by 60 inches

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department asked on Tuesday for the public's help in finding several pieces of artwork that were stolen from a padlocked truck outside a hotel last month.

Employees of a company transporting the artwork across the country stayed the night Dec. 14 at a hotel in the 5300-block of South Boulder Road, Boulder Police said.

The next morning, they found that someone had cut the padlock on the truck and had stolen five pieces of art and tools. 

Police said there were other artworks on the truck, and only five pieces were stolen. 

The stolen artwork, which Boulder Police shared images of, is valued at more than $400,000 in total, they said.

Boulder Police ask for public's help finding stolen artwork

1 / 5
Boulder Police Department
"Taos Pueblo at Night" by Eanger Irving Couse, 9 inches by 12 inches

Police said the art had come from Los Angeles and was being delivered to locations in Colorado and New Mexico. 

Online records show three of the paintings were sold at auction in Los Angeles in November. 

Anyone with information on the theft can contact Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.

