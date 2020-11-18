x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Second Boulder bicycle shop burgerized

The incident occurred at Trek Bicycle, located at 2626 Baseline Road.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second burglary at a local bicycle shop in less than a week and is asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals involved.

Just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers responded to Trek Bicycle, located at 2626 Baseline Road for a burglary alarm, BPD said. Surveillance images show one suspect using a pair of bolt cutters to break a rear garage door window to get in. The suspects stole a 2021 black and red Trek Fuel EX worth about $5,500, police said.

Credit: Boulder Police Department
Boulder bike shop theft suspects

Detectives are still working to determine if the crime is related to the burglary that occurred at Full Cycle on Nov. 9  in which two bicycles belonging to customers, each valued at $3,000, were stolen. 

RELATED: Thief steals bikes worth $3,000 each from Boulder bike shop

Anyone with any information about either of the incidents is asked to call Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

Credit: Boulder Police Department
Boulder bike shop theft suspects

BPD says bike theft is on the rise and most are stolen from individuals and not businesses. The Boulder Police Department has a new bicycle registration program called Bike Index. Bicycle owners are strongly encouraged to register their bicycles on bike index.

RELATED: Zolo Grill in Boulder closing after 26 years

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS