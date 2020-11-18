Second Boulder bicycle shop burgerized

The incident occurred at Trek Bicycle, located at 2626 Baseline Road.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second burglary at a local bicycle shop in less than a week and is asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals involved.

Just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers responded to Trek Bicycle, located at 2626 Baseline Road for a burglary alarm, BPD said. Surveillance images show one suspect using a pair of bolt cutters to break a rear garage door window to get in. The suspects stole a 2021 black and red Trek Fuel EX worth about $5,500, police said.

Detectives are still working to determine if the crime is related to the burglary that occurred at Full Cycle on Nov. 9 in which two bicycles belonging to customers, each valued at $3,000, were stolen.

Anyone with any information about either of the incidents is asked to call Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

BPD says bike theft is on the rise and most are stolen from individuals and not businesses. The Boulder Police Department has a new bicycle registration program called Bike Index. Bicycle owners are strongly encouraged to register their bicycles on bike index.