Man gets 12 years for shooting woman who was sleeping outside

Jake Prine was accused of shooting the woman back in February near Canyon Boulevard in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of shooting a woman who was sleeping outside in Boulder earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boulder County District Court and was immediately sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections.

Jake Prine was arrested in April for the Feb. 27 shooting that happened near the 1300 block of Canyon Boulevard. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and as a result of the plea three other counts were dismissed.

When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. According to police, she had been sleeping outside when she was confronted by the suspect.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department (BPD), the victim initially reported that the suspect tried to force her awake and got angry when she refused to get up. She reported that Prine threw a shopping cart at her while she was lying down and then shot her and ran away.

During a second interview with police, the victim said that prior to throwing the cart, Prine hit her in the head with the gun and she ran after him.

She reported that there was a confrontation between the two of them and as she attempted to tackle the suspect, she was shot in the leg.

Prine was arrested days after the shooting on unrelated charges but was released on bond, according to court records. He was arrested for the shooting in April after a short chase and initially faced charges of first-degree assault, felony menacing, possession of a weapon and aggravated motor vehicle theft.