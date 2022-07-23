75-year-old woman attacked at Boulder park

Police said a man walked up to the woman, grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is looking for witnesses to an attack on a 75-year-old woman at a park Thursday.

BPD said it happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, when a couple visiting from out of state were walking on the bike path near the 1700 block of 13th Street at Central Park.

Police said a man walked up and grabbed the woman's hair and threw her to the ground. Passersby pulled the man off the woman and detained him until officers arrived.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old James Moore. Police said he has no local address and no known ties to Boulder. He was taken to the hospital for a medical hold and was issued a felony summons for assault on an at-risk adult due to her age.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective S. Ramos at 303-441-3323, reference case 22-06932.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.

Calls to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.