Driver plowed through busy Boulder park and tried to run over people, police say

Boulder Police arrested a suspect Tuesday morning after some "incredibly close calls" in Central Park.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police said a man drove through Central Park on Tuesday morning and attempted to run over several people.

Police said the driver narrowly missed hitting multiple people in the park, at Broadway and Boulder Canyon Drive. The driver, who police have not named yet, drove in and out of the park several times and hit multiple pieces of property, police said.

The park had to be shut down due to the damage, Boulder Police said. It was unclear how bad the damage was or when the park would reopen.

Police said they arrested the suspect Tuesday morning.

Police are expected to release additional information about the incident at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

