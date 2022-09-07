Drugs, guns, stolen bikes found during chop shop investigation

Boulder police are asking for the public’s help to identify the owners of the recovered items.

BOULDER, Colo. — Firearms, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during the bust of a chop shop this week in Boulder.

After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department searched an apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning and seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and at least 15 bicycles.

The reported chop shop had been the focus of an investigation for several weeks, and the Boulder Police SWAT Team executed the search warrant Tuesday.

Police believe the drugs were being sold from that apartment.

Charges are pending against several people, and this investigation remains ongoing.

Boulder police are asking for the public’s help to identify the owners of the recovered bikes and a scooter. The recovered items can be viewed here. Owners will have to provide proof that the item belongs to them.

Anyone who recognizes their property or has information about the thefts can contact Detective R. Montano-banda at 303-441-1906.





