Boulder church hit by vandals for 2nd time

Sacred Heart of Mary Church was hit with similar vandalism back in September of last year.

BOULDER, Colo. — Vandalism was reported at a Catholic church in Boulder early Wednesday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The agency said it responded to the Sacred Heart of Mary Church, located at 6739 S. Boulder Rd., and found graffiti with anti-church and pro-choice messages.

The same church was vandalized in September of last year with similar messages, although BCSO said they can't say at this time whether the two incidents are connected.

The sheriff's office said they're looking at security footage related to the latest incident and said they believe multiple suspects were involved.

The damage in September included slashed tires on the church's maintenance truck, smashed safety glass windows, smashed eggs against some of the buildings, and spray paint graffiti on the church's signs and building. Much of the graffiti conveyed a pro-choice stance.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity late Tuesday night or early Wednesday should contact BCSO at 303-441-4444.

