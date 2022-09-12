Former Boulder city employee facing embezzlement charge

Trent Fallica had worked for the city for more than 20 years, most recently as a traffic signal maintenance supervisor.

BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder city employee has turned himself in to jail on an embezzlement charge, the city said.

Trent Fallica, 57, is facing one count of embezzlement of public property, which is a felony. The city of Boulder said he had worked for the city in various roles for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he was a traffic signal maintenance supervisor.

The city said on Aug. 17, someone reported that a Transportation and Mobility Department employee was using his city credit card to buy equipment for personal use. Police investigated and issued an arrest warrant for Fallica. He turned himself in to jail on Sunday, the city said.

"Clearly, this employee is entitled to all the rights afforded by our legal system; however, these allegations are extremely troubling,” City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a news release. “One of our core values is integrity. All city employees, and especially those who have access to resources, have a responsibility to be good stewards both of taxpayer dollars and our community’s trust. As soon as we became aware of this possible violation, we referred the case to police for a thorough investigation.”

The city said Fallica was placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigned.

His next court appearance is set for Sept. 26.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

