Boulder to close parks early to prevent property damage

All parks and recreation-maintained parks will close at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. on Thursday nights and on July 4.

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department (BPR) will close parks early on Thursday nights this summer in an effort to keep kids from damaging park facilities.

The city said in a release Thursday that the move follows recent incidents where large groups of 200-250 kids ranging in age from 10 to 18 have lit fireworks and caused damage at several park facilities. The incidents have been happening during nighttime group bicycle rides since April, according to the release.

The city has adopted an emergency rule, effective immediately, that will close all BPR-maintained parks on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. The rule will also be in effect on Tuesday, July 4.

The emergency rule will be in effect from June 29 through July 27. Community members visiting parks after 9 p.m. on nights when the parks are closed early may receive a citation, the city said.

City property that has been damaged since April includes a port-a-potty, graffiti on playground equipment and fireworks damage to a vehicle, according to the release.

The city said BPD has had to divert resources and assign officers to specifically address the problem. Officers will be strictly enforcing park hours to ensure that public safety is maintained.

Pedestrians and cyclists may pass through parks during the closure, the city said.

“We value the group of Thursday night cruisers who make sure their activities are legal and is something that benefits the community,” said Deputy Director Scott Schuttenberg in a statement. “We hope that by implementing this ‘hours of operation’ change at our parks we can discourage any negative behavior group members demonstrate and we ask for the help of our community’s parents and guardians to deter this behavior. We want to de-escalate this behavior before any harm comes to community members instead of park property.”

