Landlord kills tenant and himself in murder-suicide, Boulder County Sheriff's Office says

An investigation into a March 2023 shooting in Boulder County found that a landlord killed a man living on his property, before taking his own life.

BOULDER, Colorado — A landlord who had an ongoing dispute with his tenant killed that tenant and was preparing to clean up the crime scene and hide the body but was interrupted by deputies who responded to the home in March. As result, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said Robert Reid, 52, took his own life.

On March 16, deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of Ridge Road, where the two men lived, for a wellness check related to the tenant, 61-year-old Timothy Crimmins. His family had not heard from him for several days.

After arriving, deputies discovered Crimmin's body hidden under a tarp outside the house. It was later confirmed that Crimmins had died as a result of a gunshot wound, BCSO said.

After discovering Crimmins' body, a deputy returned to his patrol car for additional equipment. The patrol car was parked away from the home and out of sight due to the topography of the area. BSCO said the deputy saw that another vehicle had parked in the area after deputies had initially parked their vehicles and approached the house. The deputy requested backup, and after backup arrived, contact was made with the vehicle.

Deputies located the lone occupant, a man, in the vehicle. BSCO said the man, later identified as Reid, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Based on the timing and circumstances, BSCO said it was clear that the man shot himself after arriving at the location.

BSCO said recently purchased cleaning supplies were found in the vehicle. Additional items near the body of Crimmins indicated that Reid was likely preparing to dispose of the victim’s body and clean the crime scene.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for the home, conducted interviews with family, friends, and neighbors, reviewed physical and electronic evidence. They also spoke with the store personnel who sold the cleaning supplies to Reid. They reported that Reid was alone.

BSCO said the analysis of ballistics evidence revealed that Crimmins’ wounds were consistent with a shotgun and ammunition owned by Reid.

According to BSCO, deputies had responded to 11 calls for service since January 1, at the request of either Crimmins or Reid. Reid was Crimmins’ landlord, and both lived in separate structures on the property. BSCO said the two had lengthy, ongoing disputes regarding rent payments, possible evictions and payments for work completed on the home.

Based on evidence collected, detectives determined Reid shot and killed Crimmins on March 16. BSCO said Reid left the home to obtain cleaning supplies. They said when he returned and saw the deputies, he took his own life.

Detectives did not locate any evidence suggesting additional people were involved in the murder. Autopsies were completed by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office and the cause and manner of the two deaths was consistent with evidence found by detectives.