BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. —

It's "very likely" there are additional victims following the arrest of a Boulder County man who had a camera in the shower of his residence that he advertised on a couch surfing app, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Michael David Aisner in July. He turned himself in on Aug. 12 and bonded out that same day, the sheriff's office said.

A guest at his home in the 0 hundred block of North Cedar Brook Road in unincorporated Boulder County, contacted the BCSO after he noticed a camera in the shower that he was told to use by Aisner.

Following an investigation, Aisner was arrested and charged with the following:

Tampering with physical evidence

Seven counts invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

Six counts attempted invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

Aisner frequently had guests at this residence, some of which, were invited to stay there using a couch surfing app, according to BCSO. Based on evidence gathered and witness interviews, the BSCO said it's "very likely" there are other local victims.

If you believe you may be a victim of, or observed inappropriate behavior associated with Aisner, contact Detective Compton at 303-441-1760.

