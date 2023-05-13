Drive-by shooting near Boulder injures two teens

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot while standing outside their vehicle early Saturday morning.

BOULDER, Colo. — Two teens were injured in a drive-by shooting near Boulder early Saturday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said deputies learned at around 4:30 a.m. of a possible drive-by shooting that had happened in the area of the 2300 block of Flagstaff Road, at the Crown Rock Trailhead.

The sheriff's office said two people had been shot by someone in a passing car while they were standing outside their parked vehicle. The victims, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, are from the Thornton area.

The 17-year-old sustained a serious injury to his leg that required surgery, deputies said. The 18-year-old had a minor injury.

Investigators are asking any members of the public who witnessed unusual activity along Flagstaff Road between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m. Saturday to contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-441-3674 or via email at BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.

The public can also submit tips through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

