x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Man accused of intentionally setting fire to home after argument

Fredrick Faerron-Crocket, 52, was arrested on suspicion of arson and menacing in Boulder County.
Generic photo of handcuffs

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County man was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a home following an argument with another resident early Tuesday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

RELATED: 2 teens to be charged as adults in Green Valley Ranch arson that killed 5

Fredrick Faerron-Crocket, 52, was arrested by BCSO deputies and booked on suspicion of:

  • First-degree arson
  • Second-degree arson
  • Felony menacing
  • Felony criminal mischief

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 2, the Boulder County Communications Center received a 911 call from a resident about a fire in the 1300 block of Tipperary Street in unincorporated Boulder County.

According to BCSO, the fire was started by a resident at the property and quickly grew out of control, causing the fire to spread throughout the residence.

Numerous agencies responded, and all occupants and pets were evacuated safely.

RELATED: COVID-19 throws more turmoil into upcoming trial for Denver man accused of killing wife in 2015

Due to a quick response, firefighters gained control of the fire that had started to move into the home's walls, upper level and attic.

The home had significant damage but wasn't a total loss, according to BCSO. The American Red Cross provided the victims with hotel lodging. BCSO was investigating the fire, and detectives were working on a search warrant for the home that they expected to execute later Tuesday.

9NEWSLETTER 

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS  