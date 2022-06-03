Suspect arrested after man found dead in Boulder County

The sheriff's office said the victim was killed at a home in unincorporated Boulder County, near Lafayette.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said dispatchers received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting a death inside a home in the 12100 block of Flagg Drive in unincorporated Boulder County, near Lafayette.

The initial investigation revealed the death of the 34-year-old man was suspicious, the sheriff's office said, and detectives obtained a search warrant for the home.

Investigators determined the death was a homicide, according to BCSO, and detectives arrested a man Friday evening at a home in Lafayette.

The sheriff's office said they are not releasing the suspect's name because the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the victim will come from the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

BCSO said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

