KUSA — A deputy at the Boulder County Jail was seriously injured Sunday after an inmate attack that stemmed from an argument about laundry service, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Juan Rafael Romero-Robles, 21, is accused of causing an unnamed deputy "serious head and facial injuries" early on Sunday. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Romero-Robles became upset with one of the module deputies when he learned laundry service for the module was not scheduled for the day.

After Romero-Robles unsuccessfully tried to get laundry from other inmates, he returned to the deputy workstation and again confronted the deputy about laundry service. He was told to leave the workstation and "lock down" in his cell, as the issue had already been addressed.

According to the release, Romero-Robles refused to leave and as the deputy tried to escort him out of the workstation, Romero-Robles turned and began assaulting him. The deputy attempted to handcuff Romero-Robles, but he "remained assaultive and refused to comply with the deputy's orders," according to the release. This resulted in a ground fight as the deputy worked to defend himself and handcuff Romero-Robles.

Other jail deputies heard the deputy's radio call for backup, and once additional deputies responded, they were able to restrain Romero-Robles enough to handcuff him. He was then was removed from the medium-security module and placed into a disciplinary module.

The deputy was taken to Foothills Hospital for treatment of his head and facial injuries. It's estimated he had been punched in the head and face at least six times. He was treated and released, but won't be able to work again until he's fully cleared by a doctor.

Romero-Robles was not injured.

Romero-Robles has been in custody in the jail since Oct. 20, and is being held on the charges of violating a protection order and violating bond conditions, along with a number of failure to appear warrants that stem from original charges that include assault, stalking, drugs, criminal mischief, false imprisonment, and a prior violation of bond conditions charge.

In addition to those charges, Romero-Robles now faces a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer causing serious bodily injury, a class four felony.

