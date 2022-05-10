Sheriff warns women of police impersonator in Boulder County

Boulder Sheriff says several reports involve a man calling female real estate agents, claiming to be a sheriff's deputy in an attempt to scam money or personal info.

BOULDER, Colo. — Women in Boulder are being warned about a man impersonating a sheriff's deputy.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) tweeted out an alert about the police impersonator after receiving "several reports about a male calling female real estate agents, claiming to be a BCSO deputy."

The caller is instructing them to turn themselves in. One woman was told to meet "the deputy" to compare signatures from a supposed subpoena. Victims were told that they missed a court date where they were ordered to testify and now they have a warrant for their arrest. (2/3) — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) May 10, 2022

The male caller has used a couple of tactics, according to the sheriff's office, including instructing the women to turn themselves in. One woman was told to meet "the deputy" to compare signatures from a supposed subpoena, BCSO said.

The sheriff's office said victims were also told they missed a court date where they were supposed to testify and that a warrant had been issued for their arrest.

The motive of the police impersonator is still unknown to law enforcement, but they warn it could be an attempt to scam women out of money, personal identifying information or worse.

BCSO asks anyone who receives a suspicious sounding phone call, to contact dispatch at 303-441-4444 to confirm the validity of the deputy.

