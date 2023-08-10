Man accused of sexual assault while impersonating public servant

William Tidwell is suspected of impersonating a search and rescue employee and sexually assaulting a woman, and there may be more victims, the Sheriff's Office said.

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Boulder County Sheriff's Office said a 50-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to a reported sexual assault in July, and investigators believe there might be more victims.

The Sheriff's Office said it learned of the reported assault July 25 in the area of Caribou Road and Forest Service Road 505 near Nederland.

The victim reported she was hiking in the area when a man driving what she described as a "search and rescue" vehicle offered her a ride to a different trail in the area. She was sexually and physically assaulted while with him, before eventually getting away and immediately reporting the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was described as a bald man in his 50s with a mostly grey beard who was wearing a green collared shirt styled to look like a search and rescue uniform, and she believed he was part of an official search and rescue organization.

Investigators were able to identify William Tidwell of Northglenn, who was taken into custody by Idaho Springs Police on suspicion of second-degree assault - unlawful sexual contact by force, and impersonation of a public servant.

The Sheriff's Office believes there might be more victims, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garrett Eastman at 303-441-3633.

