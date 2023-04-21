Sex offender on the run from Boulder County deputies

Michael Risinger-Peel, 41, is wanted for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A convicted sex offender is on the run after arrest warrants were issued for him. Michael Risinger-Peel, 41, is wanted for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

On March 30, deputies executed a search warrant at Risinger-Peel's home located in the 1900 block of Sumac Place in Longmont and found more evidence. It appears Risinger-Peel moved out of his home, quit his job and he has not yet been located, deputies said.

Anyone with information on where Risinger-Peel may be, is asked to call Det. Katie Tkach with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab at 303-441-3646.

Risinger-Peel is described as being 6-foot 1-inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes. According to the Colorado Sex Offender Registry, Risinger-Peel has numerous tattoos and wears prescription glasses.

Peel has a prior conviction for sexual crimes involving children.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.