Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Boulder

Police said the stabbing happened on Saturday in the 2500 block of Arapahoe Avenue.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that left one man injured in the 25000 block of Arapahoe Avenue on Saturday.

BPD were called to Arapahoe Avenue for a report of an assault. When police arrived they found a man who was stabbed. Police said the man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was expected to survive.

Police worked to collect information and interview witnesses in the investigation. BPD was able to identify a possible suspect, investigators said.

A day later, an officer spotted the potential suspect walking with the same clothes he was seen in a video with, BPD said. Police said the suspect was detained by the officer and taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as 50-year-old Desmond H. Derrick. Derrick is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. He was set with a $100,000 bond.

“I’m incredibly proud of the great policework done by both Patrol and Detectives on this case,” Chief Maris Herold said. “This was a very violent crime and our officers were able to swiftly identify the suspect and get him off the streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

