Boulder County veterinarian accused of fraudulently obtaining fentanyl

Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County veterinarian is facing federal charges after she allegedly used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to fraudulently obtain fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said.

Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. She is charged with acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.

According to the indictment, Oklesh used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to purchase controlled substances for personal use, rather than for use by a legitimate veterinary patient. The indictment accuses Oklesh of committing the crime five times between March 2020 and September 2021.

Oklesh made her first court appearance Tuesday, where she pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Online records indicate Oklesh's veterinary license was summarily suspended in December 2021, based on a review of Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Police Department reports about the allegations.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.