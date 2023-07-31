2 people cause more than $100,000 in damage to Colorado dance studio

Boulder Police are looking for two people who broke into Kinesis Dance Studio on South Broadway on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are looking for two people who caused significant damages to a Boulder dance studio late last week.

The pair broke into Kinesis Dance Studio in the 600 block of South Broadway a little before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Once inside, the two proceeded to shatter large mirrors and damage the dance studio's furniture, possibly with a knife, Boulder Police (BPD) said. They also spray painted nearly every surface inside the studio, police said. The destruction was estimated to be more than $100,000.

Surveillance video shows the pair enter and go into the main part of the studio. Both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, and one of them had backpack on.

Police said the suspects were wearing distinctive shoes. One was wearing what appear to be Nike Dunk Lows, while the other was wearing what are believed to be Nike Air Max 97s, according to police. A picture of the suspects and their shoes is below:

Police said the dance studio has reported having had bad instances with a group of teens who skateboard outside.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Detective Burcher at 303-413-7826.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.