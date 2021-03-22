Local leaders react to shooting situation at Boulder King Soopers

Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Joe Neguse and others tweeted their condolences following an active shooter situation at a Boulder grocery store.

BOULDER, Colo. — While details about the shooting were slow to be released, Colorado leaders were quick to take to Twitter to condemn the violence in wake of an active shooter situation at a grocery store in Boulder.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the King Soopers near Table Mesa Drive and South Broadway, which is in a busy shopping center around two miles from the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

There was a large police presence, with agencies like the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coming to assist Boulder Police.

Here are some of the Colorado leaders who reacted to the shooting:

Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado's governor said he is "closely monitoring" the Twitter that unfolded.

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

Polis also said the state would provide any resources necessary.

Senator John Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper said his office is "closely monitoring" the situation.

We’re closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Boulder. Grateful for all of our first responders on the scene and praying for the officers and individuals who are inside the grocery store. https://t.co/vk4PFgswFM — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) March 22, 2021

Senator Michael Bennet

Bennet also said his office was monitoring the situation and that his "thoughts and prayers" were with the community.

We're monitoring this tragic situation and our prayers are with the Boulder community. https://t.co/xyTIJfVMiu — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 22, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Boebert said "random public shootings and senseless acts of violence are never ok" in a statement on Twitter.

My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder.



May God be with them.



While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 22, 2021

Rep. Joe Neguse

The congressman representing Boulder said he is praying for the first responders and law enforcement responding to the "terrible incident."

Praying for the entire #Boulder community & all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident. https://t.co/yV3R6laTyX — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) March 22, 2021

Rep. Ken Buck

Buck also said he was praying for law enforcement and asked the public to avoid the area.

Praying for our law enforcement who are responding to the active shooter at the King Soopers in #Boulder. Please follow the advice of @boulderpolice and avoid the area. https://t.co/GWZV2111ZF — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 22, 2021

Rep. Diana Degette

Degette tweeted that more must be done to protect communities from gun violence.

Our hearts go out to everyone in the Boulder area.



We can’t continue to live like this.



We have to do more to protect our communities from the constant threat of gun violence.



We have to find a way to come together and collectively declare: Enough is enough! — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) March 22, 2021

Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila

Denver's archbishop said he is praying for the victims and first responders.

Please join me in praying for the victims of the shooting at King Soopers in #Boulder and all the first responders working to resolve the situation. +sja — Archbishop Aquila (@ArchbishopDen) March 22, 2021

State Rep. Tom Sullivan

Sullivan, whose son was one of the 12 people killed in the Aurora theater shooting, said we "must do more" about violence.

Simply don’t have the words and doing all I can to maintain the strength I will need to get through this day. We don’t have to live like this. We must do more! #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/ewwsvxI9Jw — Representative Tom Sullivan (@Sully_720) March 22, 2021