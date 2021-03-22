x
Crime

Local leaders react to shooting situation at Boulder King Soopers

Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Joe Neguse and others tweeted their condolences following an active shooter situation at a Boulder grocery store.

BOULDER, Colo. — While details about the shooting were slow to be released, Colorado leaders were quick to take to Twitter to condemn the violence in wake of an active shooter situation at a grocery store in Boulder. 

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the King Soopers near Table Mesa Drive and South Broadway, which is in a busy shopping center around two miles from the University of Colorado Boulder campus. 

There was a large police presence, with agencies like the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coming to assist Boulder Police. 

Here are some of the Colorado leaders who reacted to the shooting: 

Gov. Jared Polis 

Colorado's governor said he is "closely monitoring" the Twitter that unfolded. 

Polis also said the state would provide any resources necessary. 
Senator John Hickenlooper 

Hickenlooper said his office is "closely monitoring" the situation. 

Senator Michael Bennet

Bennet also said his office was monitoring the situation and that his "thoughts and prayers" were with the community. 

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Boebert said "random public shootings and senseless acts of violence are never ok" in a statement on Twitter. 

Rep. Joe Neguse

The congressman representing Boulder said he is praying for the first responders and law enforcement responding to the "terrible incident." 

Rep. Ken Buck 

Buck also said he was praying for law enforcement and asked the public to avoid the area. 

Rep. Diana Degette

Degette tweeted that more must be done to protect communities from gun violence. 

Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila 

Denver's archbishop said he is praying for the victims and first responders. 

State Rep. Tom Sullivan 

Sullivan, whose son was one of the 12 people killed in the Aurora theater shooting, said we "must do more" about violence. 

