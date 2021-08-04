Former high school QB found 'not guilty' of unlawful sexual contact in 2018 party bus incident

The Boulder district attorney's office said Aidan Atkinson was found "not guilty on five counts; the jury was unable to reach a verdict on two additional counts.

BOULDER, Colo. — A former star Fairview High School football quarterback was found not guilty on Wednesday of several counts of unlawful sexual contact stemming from an incident on a party bus in 2018.

The Boulder district attorney's office said Aidan Atkinson was found not guilty on the five counts and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Atkinson was a juvenile at the time of the incident.

In August of 2019, the Boulder Police Department said it started investigating allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims and a male suspect.

"Generally speaking, we take sexual assault cases very seriously, and we encourage victims of sex assault to come forward to report to law enforcement so justice can be done," said Michael Dougherty, the Boulder district attorney, in 2019.