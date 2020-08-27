Boulder police looking for driver in hit-and-run that seriously injured 69-year-old woman

Police said the driver ran a red light and struck the woman as she crossed the street in a crosswalk.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 69-year-old woman seriously injured.

BPD said in a release the crash happened at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday at Broadway and Pearl Street. The driver of the vehicle pictured below was heading south on Broadway when he ran a red light at Pearl Street, police said, and struck the woman as she crossed the street in the crosswalk.

The driver took off, police said, then ran a second light at Walnut Street before turning right onto Canyon Boulevard.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that included a broken leg, a spinal fracture and a concussion.

The picture of the suspect's truck was taken from a red light camera, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 303-441-3333. People who have information but want to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.