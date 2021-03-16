Man arrested in connection to homicide in Boulder

Boulder Police arrested Brandon Bohler in connection with a homicide that happened Monday night off of Baseline Road.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide case from Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers from the Boulder Police Department (BPD) responded to a scene in the 3800 block of Baseline Road for a medical call, according to police. When officers arrived, police said they found a man dead.

Police detained 29-year-old Brandon Bohler at the scene, according to police. He is being held at the Boulder County Jail, according to jail records.

The two men knew each other, police said. Detectives said they are not looking for any other suspects related to this case.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death as well as release the victim's identification after next of kin have been notified, police said.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective Greer at 303-441-4322 reference case 21-02179.

Anyone with information about this case and wish to stay anonymous, can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

