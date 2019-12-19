BOULDER, Colo — A Boulder man faces decades in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the June 2018 death of his wife

Scott Jones was also found guilty of child abuse, according to the district attorney's office.

When sentenced in March, he faces 16-48 years on the murder conviction and up to a year behind bars on the other charge. Those sentences could run consecutively.

Deborah DePinto, 44, was found unresponsive and foaming at the mouth at the main office of the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park in Boulder in June 2018, according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Jones is accused of murdering DePinto during an argument in the laundry room of the trailer park office, in which she repeatedly told him she did not want to be with him romantically any longer, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit cites surveillance footage in which Jones and DePinto are heard arguing, but cannot be seen. Police said DePinto is heard telling Jones to "get out of the way" and "get away from the door and let me leave."

Then, police said a physical struggle could be heard, during which the "altercation sounds as if the female is being strangled and ultimately loses consciousness," according to the affidavit.

“Ms. DePinto was supported by so many friends and loved ones, many of whom attended the trial," said DA Michael Dougherty. "She died in an awful manner and her children lost a mother who loved them. With this guilty verdict, the defendant has been held accountable for his horrific actions."

Jones will be sentenced on March 9.

