Evaluation for Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect finds him 'not competent to proceed'

The prosecution requested a second competency evaluation for Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who is charged with 54 counts related to the March 22 shooting.

BOULDER, Colo. — The suspect who police believe shot and killed 10 people in a King Soopers in Boulder in March was found "not competent to proceed" in a court-ordered doctors' evaluation, according to court documents.

The doctors' conclusion from the evaluation is not a ruling in the case, and the process of determining the competency of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is ongoing, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office requested a second evaluation and a court hearing on the first evaluation, said a spokesperson for the DA's Office. The judge granted the request.

Alissa is charged with 54 counts related to the March 22 shooting at the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive that left 10 people dead, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

According to court documents posted last week, the doctors who conducted the evaluation found that Alissa understand the charges against him, the potential sentence and the roles of the judge and attorneys in the case.

"However, the doctors conclude that their 'provisional' mental health diagnosis of Defendant 'limit[s] his ability to meaningfully converse with others'," according to the court documents. "And that his 'superficial responses' to hypothetical legal situations indicate a 'passive approach to his defense' and 'potential over-reliance on his attorneys.'"

The nine-page evaluation report concludes that Alissa is not currently competent to proceed, according to court documents.

Alissa is next scheduled to be in court on Thursday for a review hearing. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

A DA's Office spokesperson said they're waiting for an update from the court on whether court dates will be adjusted, based on their request for a hearing on the competency evaluation.

>The video above is about the future of the store where the shooting took place.



Below is a list of the victims as they are named in the charging document:

Neven Stanisic, 23

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Rikki Olds, 25

Denny Stong, 20

Lynn Murray, 62

Teri Leiker, 51

Jody Waters, 65

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Eric Talley, 51

Prosecutors said earlier that they're named in the order in which they were killed at the store that day.

Some of the charges the suspect faces include:

10 counts of first-degree murder

33 counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

10 counts of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime

Each first-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Each of the attempted murder charges carry a sentence of between 16 and 48 years.

The lone charge of assault is related to a woman who fell while fleeing from the store and fractured a vertebra in her spine.

Aside from the weapons charges, each of the other charges represents a victim, according to Dougherty.