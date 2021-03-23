Here are the 10 people killed in the tragic Kings Soopers shooting

Among the victims killed was Officer Eric Talley, 51, who was the first person to respond to the scene.

BOULDER, Colo — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) on Tuesday released the names of the 10 victims who tragically lost their lives during a deadly shooting at King Soopers Monday.

> Video above: Boulder Chief talks about Officer Eric Talley's bravery and honors his loss.

They are:

Denny Stong, 20

Nevin Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Police Chief Maris Herold said that the last victim was removed from the scene at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, they were identified by the Boulder County Coroner's Office by 2 a.m., and the next of kin for all 10 families were notified shortly after.

BPD said Tuesday morning that there are no additional victims and that the total number of people who were killed in Monday's shooting is 10.

The officer who was killed in the shooting is Eric Talley, BPD said. He was 51 years old and had been with BPD since 2010. Talley was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot.

Nearly 30 years have passed since the department last had a line-of-duty death.

None of the victims are believed to be students at CU Boulder. A 21-year-old Arvada man has been taken into custody and charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

"Our hearts go out to the victims killed during this senseless act of violence. We are committed to a thorough investigation and will bring justice to each of these families," Herold said. "The Boulder community is strong and compassionate, and I know we will come together to take care of each other during this time."

