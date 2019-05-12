BOULDER, Colo. — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy who he met through the dating app Grindr, according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Daniel Schwennesen was arrested on charges of sexual assault and sexual assault on a child, pattern of abuse.

The victim's mother went to police in September 2019 after she discovered concerning text messages between her son and Schwennesen on her son's Apple Watch, according to the affidavit.

Detectives interviewed the victim who "admitted to having a sexual relationship" with Schwennesen, the affidavit says. He also said he initially told him that he was 17 years old and that Schwennesen would sometimes pick him up from school.

The investigation revealed their relationship lasted from January to September of 2019.

Detectives interviewed Schwennesen in November 2019 and he admitted he first met the victim on Grindr about a year ago, the affidavit says. During conversations with detectives, Schwennesen said he was aware the victim was in high school, but then stated he thought he had just graduated, according to the affidavit.

He also said he believed the victim was 18 years old or 19 years old and explained, "that in order to have a Grindr account, you have to be 18 years old," according to the affidavit.

When the detective told Schwennesen the victim was 14 years old when they started communicating, he stated, "that couldn't be," according to the affidavit but also admitted he "had his doubts about [the victim's] age" and agreed that he "looked young."

Schwennesen claimed that he and the boy had sexual contact but denied having intercourse, according to the affidavit.

Schwennesen has a criminal history, according to the affidavit, that includes an assault case in 2015 and a domestic violence case in 2018.

