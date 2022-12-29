Boulder massage therapist arrested; investigators say there could be more victims

Investigators said David Smith, 36, worked at Elysian Massage in Boulder and is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a client during a massage.

BOULDER, Colo. — Investigators are asking any additional victims of a Boulder massage therapist who is facing criminal charges to come forward.

According to a release, 36-year-old David Chandler Smith surrendered Monday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact during medical service.

The release said Smith worked at Elysian Massage in Boulder and is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a client during a massage.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office said based on concerns that there might be additional victims, police and prosecutors are asking for information from anyone who may have information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Sailer at 303-441-1830 or email sailerj@bouldercolorado.gov.

“We recognize the courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting these incidents so that the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office can seek justice for any victim and for our community,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

The district attorney's office asks anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to report it to their local law enforcement agency, or reach out to a local victim advocacy organization for support. Boulder County residents can call MESA at 303-443-7300.

