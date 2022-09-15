Mom, 2 kids reported missing found safe in Lafayette

The mother, her daughter and son were found safe, according to police.

BOULDER, Colo. — A mother and her two young children reported missing were found safe, according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home in North Boulder after receiving a report that the mother, and her daughter and son had abruptly disappeared.

At 8:07 a.m., Boulder Police said the mother and her two children were found uninjured.

