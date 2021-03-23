WATCH LIVE: Procession for Boulder officer killed in King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — Law enforcement agencies from across Colorado and the nation took to social media to mourn the loss of a Boulder Police officer who was killed in a shooting at a King Soopers Monday afternoon.
Multiple other people also lost their lives, according to Boulder Police. One person of interest is in custody, and there is no longer believed to be a threat to the public.
Details about the shooting remained unclear Monday evening, but moments after investigators announced the officer's death, police cars from throughout the Denver metro area gathered near the King Soopers at Table Mesa Drive to mourn the fallen public servant.
> Video above: At least 100 officers from throughout metro Denver gathered for a procession to escort the fallen officer.
The officer has not yet been publicly identified, and police said they are still working to notify the other victims' families. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting.
There was an outpouring of support from agencies across Colorado.
This included the Colorado Office of Emergency Management, which said it was ready to stand by in support.
Other agencies said they were grieving with their brothers and sisters in Boulder, who lost one of their own.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said its thoughts were with all of the victims and their families, who were receiving news no one wants to hear.
Other notes continued to pour in.
The agencies also warned the public to only trust verified information from the source.
Broomfield Police ended their tribute with "rest in peace, we have the watch from here."
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 303-441-3333.
