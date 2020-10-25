Boulder Police arrest suspect in homicide

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police Department (BPD) said a suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide on Saturday.
BPD said officers responded at 11:20 a.m. to the park north of the Dairy Arts Center at Folsom and Walnut streets where a deceased man was found with substantial injuries.
Detectives said their investigation led them to identifying another man, who was in the park at the same time as the victim, as a suspect.
Zachary Ryan Miller, 36, was arrested Sunday morning and was taken to the Boulder County Jail.
Miller faces one charge of first-degree murder after deliberation, according to the booking information.
The Boulder County Coroner's Office will identify the victim.
