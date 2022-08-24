Police seek witnesses, more victims after attacks in Boulder

Police said Perry Gilreath, 18, bit one officer's hand and caused another to have a concussion.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are looking for more victims after an incident Tuesday night where several people were assaulted, including police officers.

The Boulder Police Department said in a release that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Aurora Avenue for a report of a person lying in the road and that as they were responding, more calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location.

Police said before officers arrived, a man assaulted and strangled a passerby and that when officers arrived and tried to take him into custody, he immediately began fighting with them.

The suspect then grabbed and assaulted a UPS driver who tried to help officers, according to police, and then he lunged for an officer's gun and bit her hand when she refused to let it go.

The release said officers used less-lethal devices to try to subdue the suspect, but they had no effect. Police said the suspect then kicked another officer in the head and punched him repeatedly in the face, causing a concussion.

Police said the officer suffered "significant" injuries while trying to subdue and arrest the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Perry Gilreath.

Gilreath was arrested on the following charges, according to police:

1st-degree assault on a peace officer

2nd-degree assault/attempting to disarm a peace officer

2nd-degree assault on the passerby

3rd-degree assault on the UPS driver

Obstructing/resisting arrest

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim in this case or who witnessed the incident to call Detective E. Starks at 303-441-3067 and reference case number 22-08252.

Anyone who has information but wants to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.

