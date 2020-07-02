BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help to locate an attempted murder suspect who police said left a woman with injuries severe enough to send her to the hospital.

On Feb. 5, police responded to a report of a woman with significant injuries located in the 2600 block of Juniper Avenue. She was taken to Boulder Community Health, BPD said.

Police said their investigation led to identifying Jack Daniel Ulrey, 36, as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The charges against Ulrey include:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Assault in the second degree

Domestic violence

Ulrey was last seen in downtown Denver on the same day as the assault, police said. He's described as 5-feet, 5-inches, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The car he's using is is a white 2007 Chevy Malibu with Colorado license plate 009RBH.

Anyone who may have information about this case should call Detective Carey Lutz at 303-441-3333. Those who have information, but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

