BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help to locate an attempted murder suspect who police said left a woman with injuries severe enough to send her to the hospital.
On Feb. 5, police responded to a report of a woman with significant injuries located in the 2600 block of Juniper Avenue. She was taken to Boulder Community Health, BPD said.
RELATED: Reward now $10,000 to find man accused of killing ex-wife
RELATED: Larimer Sheriff makes 2nd arrest in January homicide
Police said their investigation led to identifying Jack Daniel Ulrey, 36, as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.
The charges against Ulrey include:
- Attempted murder in the second degree
- Assault in the second degree
- Domestic violence
Ulrey was last seen in downtown Denver on the same day as the assault, police said. He's described as 5-feet, 5-inches, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The car he's using is is a white 2007 Chevy Malibu with Colorado license plate 009RBH.
Anyone who may have information about this case should call Detective Carey Lutz at 303-441-3333. Those who have information, but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS