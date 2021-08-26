Dog's body set on fire, found floating on Viele Lake

Boulder Police aren't sure if this incident is a case of animal cruelty or a funeral for a pet.

BOULDER, Colo. — The body of a small dog was found set on fire, floating in a Boulder lake, and police aren't sure if it's a case of animal cruelty or a funeral for a pet, said Boulder Police (BPD).

The incident happened at Viele Lake in Boulder. People visiting the Harlow Platts Community Park, where the lake is located, found the dog's body and called police.

In a news release from BPD, police describe a report of a "small dog on a makeshift boat" that had been set on fire.

Officers with Boulder Police Animal Protection were called to the scene and are trying to figure out if this is a case of animal abuse or an action taken by an owner who held a funeral for a pet.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

