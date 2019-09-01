Boulder police are looking for a suspect that they say forcibly took an elderly woman's purse, injuring her, while she was standing on her porch.

According to a release from the department, the woman was standing on the porch of her home in the 3100 block of 11th Street and looking through her mail just before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 when a man came up behind her and said, "gimmie your purse."

The woman refused, the release says, so the man pulled it from her, causing her to fall and roll down her steps.

She was injured and received treatment, the release says.

The suspect fled with the woman's purse and cell phone, according to the release.

Boulder police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20’s, who is between 5’05” and 5’08” tall with a regular build and small mustache. At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with horizontal stripes.

Anyone with information on who the suspect might be is asked to call Det. Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

