Boulder police make arrest in suspected murder

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder Sunday night after officers found a victim who was injured and not breathing who later died at a hospital, police said.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) responded to a call about 9 p.m. to the 900 block of East Morehead Circle, according to BPD. That area has apartment buildings on one side of the road and open space on the other.

Responding officers found an unconscious man who wasn't breathing and had suspicious wounds. They gave him medical aid before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died, BPD said.

Police arrested Robert Hicks, 30, at the scene and took him to a hospital to be medically cleared, BPD said. The two men knew each other, and Hicks will be charged with first-degree murder, police said.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine the victim's cause and manner of death and release his identity once next of kin have been notified.

Detectives weren't looking for any other suspects, and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Boulder Police Det. Cantu at 303-441-4328 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or nococrimestoppers.com. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.