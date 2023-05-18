Grenade, 100 gift cards, baseball cards found by Boulder police

The man told police he had no needles, knives, drugs, or firearms on him.

BOULDER, Colo. — A Colorado police officer's call for service on a report of a man sleeping in front of a door yielded more than expected.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said after initially awaking the man, the responding officer discovered a warrant out for the man's arrest.

BPD said the man began to dig into his pockets and backpack. When the man pulled a gun out of his coat pocket, the officer grabbed it and put the man in handcuffs, according to BPD.

The man told police the gun was broken and he was just handing it to the officer. The gun turned out to be a modified BB gun.

The man said he had no needles, knives, drugs, or firearms, police said.

When the officer did a protective search, he found following:

12.80 grams of M-30 pills (commonly known to contain fentanyl).

12.94 grams of a prescription for Methylphenidate, which is a schedule II medication.

A scale with phone numbers written on a piece of paper inside it.

4 knives, 1 with crushed M/30 residue on it.

6 collector-signed baseball cards.

A bag containing men and women’s jewelry along with foreign currency.

10 watches worth more than $10,000.

4 cell phones.

A silver magazine that accepts 9mm ammo.

Over 100 gift cards, of which 38 had either a name or a dollar amount written on it.

5 RTD bus passes (which did not belong to him).

Texas driver’s license (which did not belong to him).

Grenade.

If the public recognizes any of these items they are asked to call BPD dispatch at 303-441-3333 (reference case 23-4576).

Police said the man was taken to jail on charges of Distribution-Level 2 Drug Felony, Special Offender Level 1 Drug Felony, and a Failure to Appear felony warrant for dangerous drugs.

The initial call was for a man sleeping in front of a door on the second floor of the building, but it quickly turned into Things Not to Do When Talking to a Police Officer.



Officer Snyder gently woke the man, who remembered him from a previous arrest. As he checked the man’s… pic.twitter.com/9vAxD6suBP — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 18, 2023

