Boulder deputies recover stolen SUV, gun and about 200 bullets

Two unidentified men escaped after leading deputies on a pursuit early Monday morning, the sheriff's office said.

BOULDER, Colo — Two suspects escaped after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen SUV that had a stolen gun and hundreds of bullets early Monday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.

Around 1:30 a.m., BCSO said a deputy reported seeing a suspicious black Chevy Tahoe with no license plates driving erratically as it left the area of Williams Fork Trail and Spine Road.

Deputies followed it east on Lookout Road to a neighborhood located near the intersection with Idylwild Street, according to BCSO.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but BCSO said the Tahoe did not stop and drove further into the neighborhood, and a perimeter was established with BSCO and Colorado State Patrol cars.

BCSO said the Tahoe then exited the neighborhood, running over stop sticks that punctured its front tires while driving back toward Williams Fork Trail with deputies chasing.

The Tahoe came to a stop at 63rd Street and Nautilus Court after a tire came off, and BCSO said two men exited and ran away.

Inside the Tahoe, which was reported stolen, deputies found two handguns including one that had been reported stolen, about 200 rounds of ammunition and a catalytic converter that was reported stolen, according to BCSO.

A K9 team responded to the area, and the SWAT team and a drone were also deployed after the large amount of bullets were discovered, but BCSO said the suspects escaped and have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 303-441-444 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

