Boulder Police looking for suspect who brandished a machete in 2 separate incidents

In one incident, the victim walked outside of his residence and found a man in his bushes

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help to find a man they say brandished a machete in two separate incidents in the city this week.

The first incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. Monday, according to BPD, in the 1500 block of Spruce Street. The victim walked outside of his residence and found a man in his bushes. The man pulled out a machete from his backpack, threatened the victim then walked away, BPD said.

The second incident happened Tuesday before 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Grove Circle, BPD said. The victims caught a man burglarizing their home, according to BPD. The man then pulled out a machete from his backpack, threatened the victims then rode away on the bicycle.

In both incidents, the suspect is described as:

White male in his 30s

Short, balding buzzcut

Black beard about an inch long

Smells like smoke

5 feet 10 inches

Weighs about 160 pounds

Last seen wearing a black hat, black facemask, black ski coat, dark-colored pants and a black backpack.

BPD asks that if seen, the suspect not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder Dispatch at 303-441-3333 and reference cases 21-1565 and 21-1290.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.