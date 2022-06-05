Suspect goes wrong way on Table Mesa Drive during pursuit

A man went west in the eastbound lanes of Table Mesa Drive before eventually being stopped and arrested, the Boulder Police Department said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was arrested Sunday after going the wrong way on Table Mesa Drive in a stolen car while leading officers on a chase, the Boulder Police Department said.

Officers responded around 12:50 p.m. to the King Soopers located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive for a report of a stolen car and made contact with the suspect vehicle, according to police.

A woman was taken into custody at the King Soopers, while a man left the scene in the stolen vehicle, police said.

The suspect led officers on a chase, at one point going west in the eastbound lanes of Table Mesa Drive, according to police.

The suspect continued to the end of NCAR Road, and drove over a few medians as he turned around at the dead end, police said.

The driver went back down the hill and hit two stop sticks officers deployed, forcing the vehicle to stop near the intersection of Table Mesa Drive and Hillsdale Way, according to police.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran away but was quickly arrested by officers, police said.

Police did not release the identities of the suspects.

